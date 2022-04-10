Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,445,000 after buying an additional 527,204 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 298,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,535,000 after purchasing an additional 108,074 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SJM opened at $138.80 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $145.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.30.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

SJM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.77.

J. M. Smucker Profile (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

