Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Prologis by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Prologis by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Prologis by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,936,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,519,000 after acquiring an additional 742,493 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,541,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Prologis by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,648,000 after acquiring an additional 351,510 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Prologis from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.92.

PLD opened at $168.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.69. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.32 and a 1-year high of $170.66.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

