Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,757 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $7,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $57.70 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.47.
KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $962.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 7.91%.
About KKR & Co. Inc.
KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.
