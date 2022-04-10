Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,579,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,306,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Boeing by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,368,000 after acquiring an additional 405,815 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2,850.7% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 394,314 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $175.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.57, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.85. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $167.58 and a one year high of $258.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($15.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.95.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

