Oxen (OXEN) Price Down 3.6% This Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $35.90 million and approximately $604,512.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,574.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.87 or 0.07605203 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.16 or 0.00263442 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $326.22 or 0.00766241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00013981 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00097483 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.51 or 0.00539072 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006903 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.02 or 0.00387601 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 57,849,025 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

