Oxen (OXEN) Price Tops $0.63 on Major Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 10th. In the last week, Oxen has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001488 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $36.30 million and approximately $695,730.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,157.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.65 or 0.07525635 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.76 or 0.00257977 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.51 or 0.00748412 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00014140 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00093279 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $237.17 or 0.00562585 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006775 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.79 or 0.00379031 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 57,856,944 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

