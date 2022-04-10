ParkinGo Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.02 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and $3,422.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.1000 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,297.84 or 0.99744776 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00062569 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00025128 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002045 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

