Particl Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.31 Million (PART)

Particl (PART) traded 23% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Particl has a total market cap of $10.31 million and approximately $9,295.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Particl coin can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00001980 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008130 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00009302 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.29 or 0.00245828 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 12,048,817 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

