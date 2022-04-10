Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) and PPJ Healthcare Enterprises (OTCMKTS:PPJE) Head-To-Head Survey

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) and PPJ Healthcare Enterprises (OTCMKTS:PPJE – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Paysafe alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Paysafe and PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paysafe 1 2 6 0 2.56 PPJ Healthcare Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Paysafe currently has a consensus price target of $8.56, suggesting a potential upside of 169.89%. Given Paysafe’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Paysafe is more favorable than PPJ Healthcare Enterprises.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paysafe and PPJ Healthcare Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paysafe $1.49 billion 1.54 -$110.95 million N/A N/A PPJ Healthcare Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paysafe.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of PPJ Healthcare Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Paysafe has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PPJ Healthcare Enterprises has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Paysafe and PPJ Healthcare Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paysafe -7.46% -4.09% -1.60% PPJ Healthcare Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Paysafe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands. The company also offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands; and pay-by-bank solution under the Rapid Transfer brand. In addition, it provides eCash solutions, such as Paysafecash, a bill payment eCash solution that allow users to shop online and then pay offline in cash to finalize the transaction; paysafecard, a prepaid eCash solution; and paysafecard prepaid Mastercard that can be linked to a digital paysafecard account and used to make purchases. Further, it offers integrated and ecommerce solutions for online merchants and software-integrated merchants within integrated payment capabilities; online toolkit that allows merchants and integrated software vendor to build and scale their online commerce presence; and turn-key payments gateway solution that offers critical connectivity between merchant online sites and payment acceptance and transaction processing providers. Additionally, the company manages and provides various connections to card processing networks, acquiring banks, and transaction processors; and offers gateway connectivity,? shopping cart, tokenization and encryption, fraud and risk management, and support to payment alternatives, as well as provides integrations into eCommerce platforms and multiple alternative payment methods. Paysafe Limited is based in London, the United Kingdom.

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides automated healthcare reimbursement cycle, online health information digital-systems, and practice information management digital-system software to health care providers and general businesses worldwide. The company offers the Automated Biller, a medical billing system that allows physicians to bill their medical insurance claims at the point of service without data entry, coding, or billing personnel. It also provides billing, specialty medical billing, collection, and workers comp lien collection services for health care providers in the areas of pain management, anesthesia and surgery centers practices, and various specialties of medicine. The company was formerly known as PPJ Enterprise and changed its name to PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. in October 2014. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.