pEOS (PEOS) Trading Up 45.8% This Week

pEOS (PEOS) traded up 183.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 10th. pEOS has a market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $3,509.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded 45.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pEOS is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

