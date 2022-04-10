Phantasma (SOUL) Market Cap Achieves $84.18 Million

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $84.18 million and $1.35 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,062.13 or 0.99772908 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00062058 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00024758 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001974 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.56 or 0.00229054 BTC.

SOUL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

