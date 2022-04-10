Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,996 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $12,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PSX traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,686,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,569,029. The company has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.60. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.32%.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

