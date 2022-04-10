Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,691 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Discovery worth $14,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Discovery by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Discovery by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,531,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Discovery by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 288,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 30,342 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Discovery by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,076,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,653,000 after purchasing an additional 41,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 33,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.42. 9,215,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,704,584. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $37.33. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.55.

Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter.

About Discovery (Get Rating)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.