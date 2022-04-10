Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 49,150 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,814,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,268,712. The stock has a market cap of $280.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $245.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.12.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

