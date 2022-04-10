Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,880 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 34,437 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $126,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $784,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,722 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total value of $343,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total value of $1,196,705.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on PXD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $252.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $9.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,106,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,085. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $133.73 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.15. The company has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 26.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.