Pirate Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $378.31 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $1.98 or 0.00004571 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $378.31 million and approximately $756,230.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.71 or 0.00390208 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00086596 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00100415 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007016 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000404 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 191,434,004 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

