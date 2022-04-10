Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its stake in Plug Power by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,309 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $195,407,000 after buying an additional 783,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,548,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,163,322,000 after buying an additional 741,751 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 652,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,665,000 after buying an additional 532,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1,364.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 421,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 392,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.79 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.48.

Plug Power Profile (Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.