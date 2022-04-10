Polymath (POLY) Trading 22.3% Lower Over Last Week

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 10th. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $366.38 million and $10.45 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000967 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polymath Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,550,830 coins. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Buying and Selling Polymath

