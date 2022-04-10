PUTinCoin (PUT) Price Up 39% This Week

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded up 30.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 10th. PUTinCoin has a market capitalization of $922,956.05 and approximately $3,556.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded up 39% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,816.25 or 0.99904084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00063162 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00025497 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002141 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PUTinCoin Profile

PUTinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PUTinCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUTinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUTinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

