Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Position Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 72,731 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.35% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 7.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after buying an additional 110,384 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 653,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 13,415 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 7.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 382,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 26,301 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 178,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

PPT opened at $3.97 on Friday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $4.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

