Quant Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $34.41 Million (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. In the last week, Quant has traded down 13% against the dollar. Quant has a total market capitalization of $1.47 billion and approximately $34.41 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can now be bought for about $122.12 or 0.00289354 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006392 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000622 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $729.11 or 0.01727623 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

QNT is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official website is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

