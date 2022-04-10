QuarkChain (QKC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $146.31 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. QuarkChain has a market cap of $146.31 million and $5.16 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

