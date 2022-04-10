Raydium Hits Market Cap of $275.76 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 10th. Raydium has a market cap of $275.76 million and approximately $22.81 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.82 or 0.00006690 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00044897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,160.95 or 0.07497885 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,023.95 or 0.99682355 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,768,338 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.