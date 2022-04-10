Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Price Down 3.1% This Week

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market cap of $9.02 million and $12,718.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for about $1.46 or 0.00003361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Receive Access Ecosystem alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.58 or 0.00294141 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006523 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000612 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $743.55 or 0.01714288 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Profile

RAE is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Receive Access Ecosystem’s official website is raetoken.org . The official message board for Receive Access Ecosystem is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard . Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Receive Access Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Receive Access Ecosystem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Receive Access Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Receive Access Ecosystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Receive Access Ecosystem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.