RED Market Cap Hits $581,923.60 (RED)

RED (RED) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One RED coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. RED has a total market capitalization of $581,923.60 and $51,773.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RED has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

