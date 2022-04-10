Reviewing Gemini Therapeutics (GMTX) & Its Peers

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) is one of 937 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Gemini Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Gemini Therapeutics has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gemini Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 0.98, indicating that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gemini Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemini Therapeutics N/A -48.35% -43.70% Gemini Therapeutics Competitors -4,344.30% -115.24% -11.47%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.0% of Gemini Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Gemini Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gemini Therapeutics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gemini Therapeutics N/A -$71.87 million -0.76 Gemini Therapeutics Competitors $1.84 billion $239.37 million -1.71

Gemini Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Gemini Therapeutics. Gemini Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Gemini Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gemini Therapeutics 0 3 2 0 2.40 Gemini Therapeutics Competitors 6002 20510 42907 854 2.55

Gemini Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $6.90, suggesting a potential upside of 400.00%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 90.55%. Given Gemini Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gemini Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Gemini Therapeutics rivals beat Gemini Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients. The company also develops GEM307 for treatment of systemic diseases. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

