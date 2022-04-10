Reviewing IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) & Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)

IDW Media (NYSE:IDW – Get Rating) and Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get IDW Media alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for IDW Media and Thryv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Thryv 0 0 5 0 3.00

Thryv has a consensus target price of $41.11, indicating a potential upside of 50.03%. Given Thryv’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Thryv is more favorable than IDW Media.

Profitability

This table compares IDW Media and Thryv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDW Media 8.05% 16.04% 9.90% Thryv 9.12% 41.94% 8.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.6% of IDW Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Thryv shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of IDW Media shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Thryv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IDW Media and Thryv’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDW Media $32.42 million 0.67 -$5.39 million $0.25 6.94 Thryv $1.11 billion 0.84 $101.58 million $2.81 9.75

Thryv has higher revenue and earnings than IDW Media. IDW Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Thryv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

IDW Media has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thryv has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Thryv beats IDW Media on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

IDW Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company with interest in providing digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through flowing segments: IDW Publishing, IDW Entertainment and CTM Media Group. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property. The IDW Entertainment segment leverages properties, principally those of IDW Publishing, into television series developing,producing and distributing original content worldwide. The CTM Media Group segment provides brochure distribution, publishing, right card, and digital distribution. The company was founded on May 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

Thryv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH. The Marketing Services segment provides print and digital solutions, including the company's print yellow pages; internet yellow pages, such as yellowpages.com, superpages.com, and dexknows.com; search engine marketing solutions; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence, and video and SEO tools. The Thryv International segment provides digital marketing and directory services. The company was formerly known as Dex Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Thryv Holdings, Inc. in July 2019. Thryv Holdings, Inc. is based in DFW Airport, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for IDW Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDW Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.