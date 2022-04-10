Reviewing Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) & Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB)

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) and Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Macatawa Bank and Mid Penn Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macatawa Bank $82.33 million 3.69 $29.01 million $0.85 10.44 Mid Penn Bancorp $144.85 million 2.89 $29.32 million $2.94 8.93

Mid Penn Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Macatawa Bank. Mid Penn Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Macatawa Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Macatawa Bank has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid Penn Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Macatawa Bank and Mid Penn Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macatawa Bank 35.24% 11.64% 1.01% Mid Penn Bancorp 20.24% 10.34% 1.00%

Dividends

Macatawa Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Mid Penn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Macatawa Bank pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid Penn Bancorp pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mid Penn Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.1% of Macatawa Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Macatawa Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Macatawa Bank and Mid Penn Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macatawa Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Mid Penn Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

Mid Penn Bancorp has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.29%. Given Mid Penn Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mid Penn Bancorp is more favorable than Macatawa Bank.

Summary

Mid Penn Bancorp beats Macatawa Bank on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Macatawa Bank (Get Rating)

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans comprising loans to finance operations and equipment; commercial real estate loans, which consist of construction and development, multi-family, and other non-residential real estate loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans, including automobile loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans, home improvement loans, deposit account loans, and other loans for household and personal purposes. The company also offers ATM and debit card processing, cash management, trust, and brokerage services. In addition, it provides fraud protection; collection services; disbursement solutions; fund management; and investment and retirement plan services. It serves individuals, businesses, associations, churches, nonprofit organizations, financial institutions, and government authorities. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 26 full-service branches in Kent, Ottawa, and northern Allegan counties, Michigan. Macatawa Bank Corporation was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Holland, Michigan.

About Mid Penn Bancorp (Get Rating)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. It also provides a range of loan products comprising mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans. In addition, the company offers online banking, telephone banking, cash management, and automated teller services, as well as safe deposit boxes; and trust and wealth management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated sixty full-service retail banking locations in Berks, Blair, Bucks, Centre, Chester, Clearfield, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Huntingdon, Lancaster, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming, Montgomery, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, and Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

