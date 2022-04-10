Rise Price Reaches $0.0032 (RISE)

Rise (RISE) traded up 27.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 10th. Rise has a total market capitalization of $628,500.99 and $2,019.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rise has traded 55.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EverRise (RISE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00039876 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000274 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 196,153,898 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

