Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 45,088 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 1,172.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,088 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Kohl’s by 24.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,242,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,759,000 after buying an additional 823,426 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,642,000 after buying an additional 68,529 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Kohl’s by 20,703.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,835,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,534,000 after buying an additional 2,822,105 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Kohl’s by 4.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,564,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,739,000 after buying an additional 98,449 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,118,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,771,000 after purchasing an additional 124,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $57.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.00. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 31.15%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

