Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys New Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital raised GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Shares of GXO opened at $61.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.30 and a 200 day moving average of $84.00. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

