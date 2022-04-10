Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.20 Million Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,343,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 62,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after acquiring an additional 15,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $163.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $128.46 and a 12 month high of $186.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.92.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays increased their target price on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.90.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

