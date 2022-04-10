Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,347 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in Hess by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Hess by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total transaction of $20,147,122.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 10,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $910,273.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock valued at $96,261,545. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HES opened at $112.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 62.72 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $113.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.30 and a 200-day moving average of $88.30.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Hess from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.46.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

