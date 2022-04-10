Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,151 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 38.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,206,000 after acquiring an additional 822,685 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 283.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,636,000 after purchasing an additional 220,429 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 688.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 243,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 212,835 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 708,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,404,000 after buying an additional 152,556 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,821,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $890,815,000 after buying an additional 143,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MANH. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.57.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $134.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.19 and a 1 year high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

