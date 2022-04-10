Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,453 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.19% of Innoviva worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 156,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,963,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 80,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 5,385,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,926,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Innoviva stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 54.02, a current ratio of 54.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Innoviva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $20.71.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $107.68 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 67.84% and a return on equity of 56.88%. Equities analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innoviva in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Innoviva from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

