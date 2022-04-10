Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 10,592 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NiSource by 8.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 972,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after purchasing an additional 74,542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,390,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,566,000 after buying an additional 357,592 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in NiSource by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 107,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 15.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,711,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,481,000 after acquiring an additional 224,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.28. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

