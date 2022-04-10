Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 5,556 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at $42,439,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 316.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,180,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,955,000 after buying an additional 897,202 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,363,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1,305.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 649,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,095,000 after buying an additional 603,546 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,007,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,927,000 after buying an additional 583,967 shares during the period. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.06.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Janet Swartz acquired 5,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.13 per share, with a total value of $248,363.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $39.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.84. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.41%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.