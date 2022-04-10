Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.06% of Sanderson Farms worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 27,119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 775,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,995,000 after acquiring an additional 772,892 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth $79,813,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth $71,536,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $188.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.70. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $155.34 and a one year high of $200.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.89.

Sanderson Farms ( NASDAQ:SAFM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 35.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 31.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAFM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.29.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.