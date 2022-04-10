Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 12,301 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,301 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 27.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,434,000 after purchasing an additional 76,669 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.2% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $132.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.32 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.92.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

