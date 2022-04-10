Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 14,639 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,639 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 9.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $713,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,109 shares of company stock worth $645,511. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CZR stock opened at $68.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.06 and its 200-day moving average is $91.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CZR shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.71.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

