Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 44,130 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,130 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,231,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,010,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,414 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,539,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,731 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,539,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,219,000 after purchasing an additional 57,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,413,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,160,000 after purchasing an additional 318,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLY opened at $6.75 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 120.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.66%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NLY. StockNews.com started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

