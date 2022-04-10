Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 943,720 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943,720 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of Qurate Retail worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 3.5% during the third quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 889,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 30,287 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 23.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 91,185 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 41.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,822,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,946,000 after buying an additional 1,117,573 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 760.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,037,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,137,000 after buying an additional 3,567,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the third quarter worth approximately $3,521,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $4.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.88. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $6.30 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

