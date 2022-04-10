Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,912,000 after purchasing an additional 539,896 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,735,000 after purchasing an additional 92,353 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,283,000 after purchasing an additional 85,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,428,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,249,000 after purchasing an additional 81,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $482.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,592. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $454.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $417.54 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.90%.

A number of research firms have commented on ROP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

