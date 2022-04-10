Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 995,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 49,541 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of Ross Stores worth $113,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 607.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.84. 2,721,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,274. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.32 and its 200-day moving average is $103.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.44 and a 52 week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.65.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

