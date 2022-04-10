Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,040 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $88,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RY. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 508,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,101,000 after acquiring an additional 61,565 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 153,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,051,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,770 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RY traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.70. The stock had a trading volume of 630,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,687. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $91.14 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.69. The company has a market cap of $154.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.944 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

RY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.20.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

