Rune Price Hits $82.58 on Major Exchanges (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. During the last week, Rune has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Rune has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $89.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune coin can now be purchased for $82.58 or 0.00192685 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00046246 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.08 or 0.07653472 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,820.15 or 0.99913197 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars.

