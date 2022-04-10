Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,758 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000.

WLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.88.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $80.32 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.38.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $473.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 21.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 9.30%.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

