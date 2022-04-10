Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 29,337 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,337 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in National Grid by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,005,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,166,000 after acquiring an additional 52,351 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in National Grid by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,296,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,315,000 after acquiring an additional 28,216 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Grid by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,126,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,149,000 after acquiring an additional 155,196 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in National Grid by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,033,000 after acquiring an additional 68,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 562,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,564,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bernstein Bank cut National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($14.69) to GBX 1,105 ($14.49) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $873.00.

NYSE NGG opened at $79.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.88. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $59.53 and a 12 month high of $80.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

National Grid Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

