Ryo Currency Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.66 Million (RYO)

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 10th. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $1,562.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,574.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.87 or 0.07605203 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.16 or 0.00263442 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.22 or 0.00766241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00013981 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00097483 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.51 or 0.00539072 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006903 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.02 or 0.00387601 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 37,265,938 coins and its circulating supply is 37,148,626 coins. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

