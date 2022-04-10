Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.13% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476,213 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,269,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,568,000 after acquiring an additional 288,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,282,000 after acquiring an additional 62,503 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,499,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,791 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,115,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,865,000 after acquiring an additional 62,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $13.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -235.29%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

